Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at B. Riley

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 87,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 143.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,483,396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.