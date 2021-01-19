Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average is $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $751.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.