Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock worth $327,070,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,429,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,043,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

