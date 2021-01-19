Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Shares of FB stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,429,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.