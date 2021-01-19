Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FATE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.74.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. 37,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,242,969. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

