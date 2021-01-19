Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,725. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.79. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

