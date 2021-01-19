Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 269,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 205,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 161,460 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

