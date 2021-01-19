Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 269,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

