Financial Analysis: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares City and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% Arrow Financial 26.71% 12.14% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.24 $89.35 million $5.46 13.10 Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.48 $37.47 million $2.43 12.78

City has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for City and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

City presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.90%. Arrow Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than City.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats Arrow Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

