Financial Comparison: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) versus Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $774.68 million 1.82 $126.21 million $4.75 12.16 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.87 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 10.92% 6.64% 0.94% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FBL Financial Group and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FBL Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given FBL Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FBL Financial Group is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company is also involved in the property-casualty business; and provision of wealth management, investment advisory, and marketing and distribution services for the sale of mutual funds and insurance products, as well as leasing services. It markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

