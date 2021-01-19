Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Finning International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

