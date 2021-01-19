Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires £8,620 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

LON FGT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 862 ($11.26). 311,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 871.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 844.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 19.59. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 927 ($12.11). The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.88.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

