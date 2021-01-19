First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

BUSE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

