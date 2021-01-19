First Command Bank Acquires 11,685 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.8% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 459,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

