First Command Bank Acquires 167 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.28. 209,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,040. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

