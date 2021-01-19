First Command Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 515,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,770. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.