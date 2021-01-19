First Command Bank Buys 8,908 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 399.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. 80,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,010. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

