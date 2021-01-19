First Command Bank Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Command Bank grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.32. 41,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,089. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

