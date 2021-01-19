First Command Bank Has $188,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Command Bank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.56. 236,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

