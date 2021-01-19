First Command Bank Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock remained flat at $$35.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

