First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.91.

FM stock opened at C$22.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$26.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a PE ratio of -52.01.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Insiders have sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

