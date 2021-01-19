First Republic Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NYSE FRC opened at $153.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after acquiring an additional 145,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

