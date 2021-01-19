First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,064,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

