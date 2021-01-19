First United Bank Trust Acquires 2,129 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. 61,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,690. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.