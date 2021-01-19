First United Bank Trust Has $3.46 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

HON traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.77. 61,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

