First United Bank Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4,049.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 164,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

