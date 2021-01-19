First United Bank Trust Purchases 6,124 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 8,485,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

