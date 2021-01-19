First United Bank Trust Sells 35 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,468. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,234 shares of company stock worth $91,092,530. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

