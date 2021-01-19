FirstBlood Reaches One Day Volume of $3,472.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $12.70 million and $3,472.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00057634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00519565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.80 or 0.03875139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012579 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

