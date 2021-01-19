Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.36. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 510,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 2.78.

About Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

