Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

FLR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

