FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Sonos makes up approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sonos worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Sonos by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 549,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonos by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 329,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.