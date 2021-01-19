FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 6,950 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after buying an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. 1,394,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,406. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

