FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $793,000 in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 998,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,955. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.