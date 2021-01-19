FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,250 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Sequans Communications worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 641,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,122. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.