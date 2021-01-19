Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen upgraded Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 73,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.