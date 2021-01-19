Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 3775236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -250.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

