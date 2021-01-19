Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 6,559 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. 114,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

