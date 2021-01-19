Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.67. 22,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $244.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

