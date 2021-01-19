Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.07. 9,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.