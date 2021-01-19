Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.74 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

