Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 3,355 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $119.31. 11,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

