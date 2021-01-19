Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,604 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.