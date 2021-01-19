Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 19,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 111,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

