Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.83. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

