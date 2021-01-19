Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) versus Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Financial Contrast

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 2 5 3 0 2.10 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $19.44, suggesting a potential downside of 19.78%. Given Newell Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Forward Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 1.06 $106.60 million $1.70 14.26 Forward Industries $34.48 million 0.65 -$1.77 million ($0.12) -18.83

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newell Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -1.11% 17.83% 4.80% Forward Industries -5.15% -16.48% -6.05%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Forward Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

