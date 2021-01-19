Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Boosted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 6.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 2.02% of FOX worth $349,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 760,119 shares in the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4,808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 475,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

