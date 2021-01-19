Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $35.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

FRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 244,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

