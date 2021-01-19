Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,493.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $5,803,522. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.