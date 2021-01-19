Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 127,743 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.10% of Planet Fitness worth $73,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 923,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,954. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

